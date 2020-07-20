Arrests
• Randy Lee Reed, 36, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:50 a.m. July 19 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gerald Arlie Johnson, 28, Cold Springs Road, Walland
• Rafeal Jordan Norwood, 47, Knoxville
• Tesha Marie Click, 34, Magill Avenue, Maryville; also charged with theft
• John Paul Dorko, 28, Overlook Circle, Maryville
