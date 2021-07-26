Arrests
• Michael James-Thomas Gibson, 22, Bay Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers on July 23 on a charge of solicitation of a minor. He is free on $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court. Maryville Police officers conducted a welfare check on Gibson on July 19 and took him for a mental evaluation after a report he had texted a 17-year-old boy soliciting sex and saying he may harm himself. On July 23, Maryville officers obtained a warrant and arrested Gibson. Individuals in crisis or those looking to help someone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line, a texting service for emotional crisis support, is available by texting HOME to 741741.
• James Ulysses Sanders II, 31, West Edison Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:48 a.m. July 24 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, evading arrest by fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Ryan Dorsey, 28, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. July 24 on a charge of aggravated assault. He is free on $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lee Flynn III, 22, Knoxville, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 8:03 p.m. July 24 and charged with evading arrest. He is free on $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Travis McKelvey, 38, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:27 p.m. July 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. He was being held on $5,000 bond for the first two charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Marie Westberry, 39, and Fredrick Ray Markley, 45, both of Knoxville, were arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:16 p.m. July 25. Both were charged with theft, and she was charged with driving on a suspended license. Westberry is free on bonds totaling $6,000 and Markley on $4,000 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court. Officers stopped the gray 2001 Toyota Camry she was driving at the intersection of Hall Road and Telford Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Knox County, but they told officers they had purchased it fpr $100 and an agreement to make $50 weekly payments.
• Alicia Dawn Breazeale, 38, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:07 p.m. July 25 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Beau Donovan Travis,57, Quarry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:45 p.m. July 25 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ashley Lynette Wasden, 28, Knoxville
• Mary Ann McMahan, 45, Watson Drive, Maryville
• Andrea Monique Phillips, 40, West Cunningham Street, Alcoa
• John Edward Druge, 57, Oak Ridge
• Devon Lashawn Wayne Walker, 19, Thornhill Drive, Maryville; also charged with simple possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Timothy Sean Mills, 52, McArthur Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Lucas Andrew Blackburn, 28, Knoxville
