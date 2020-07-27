Arrests
• Edward Jackie Morgan, 30, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 6:30 a.m. July 25 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He was being held on a $70,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lynn Herron, 30, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:09 p.m. July 25 and charged with the manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule VII drug. He was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Curtis Arthur Karvonen, 69, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:52 p.m. July 25 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Bryce Baldwin, 29, Heritage Crossing Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:57 p.m. July 25 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Trey Daniel Drake, 32, Oakdale Street, Maryville; also charged with expired license
• Hannah Elizabeth Fitzgerald-Nelson, 25, Highland Road, Maryville; also charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
• Douglas Allen Forester, 55, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• Chelsea Lynn Herron, 26, Cerritos Way, Louisville; also charged with theft
• John Henry Bowen, 27, Tom McCall Road, Maryville
• Chrishawn Radarius Davis, 21, Knoxville
• Ronald Joshua Attkisson, 31, Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford
• Elizabeth Lynn Schwartz, 21, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Joshua Wayne Dyer, 28, Knoxville
• Paul Blaze Lane, 25, Atchley Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana
• Tommy Lee Lynch Jr., 39, Williams Hill Drive, Rockford
