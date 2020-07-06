Arrests
• Epsy Elvin Willard, Robbinsville, North Carolina, 23, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:04 a.m. July 5 and charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Conway Trey Patterson, Robbinsville, North Carolina, 21, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. July 5 and charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property. He was being held pending a 9 a.m hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey James Dorsey, 38, Prater Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:03 p.m. July 5 and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon, two counts of felony evading arrest and one count of theft of property. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Troy Johnson, 27, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:03 p.m. July 5 and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hear July 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Diana Jones, 59, Holly Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:56 a.m. July 6 and charged with obtaining drugs by fraud. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthony Joseph Rogers, 26, Stanley Avenue, Maryville
• William Connor Clark, 23, Knoxville
• Rorey Richard Heinzeroth, 36, Savannah Street, Louisville
• Brennen Charles Borthrop, 20, Knoxville
