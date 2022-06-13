Arrests
• David Igorevich Gusar, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:02 p.m. June 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Elena Marie Saenz, 25, Missouri, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:04 p.m. June 10 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange/use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I and possession of Schedule II. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Ray Baxter, 49, Griffin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:41 p.m. June 10 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Joshua Thomas Schlusser, 30, Naomi Drive, Maryville was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9 p.m. June 11 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shaun Marcus Love II, 19, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule I-VII and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. June 20 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Anthony Wayne Simone, 27, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:24 a.m. June 13 and charged with aggravated domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Wayne Wilson, 59, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:02 a.m. June 13 and charged with stalking and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Keith Turner, 41, homeless, was arrested by officers with Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Public Safety at 6:31 p.m. June 11 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jason James Richards, 41, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
• April Dawn Satterfield, 42, Knoxville
• Gregory Tyler Comer, 36, Knoxville
• Maxwell Raymond Schmitt, 26, Beaumont Avenue, Maryville
• Pam Jay Bracken, 61, Knoxville
• Erik Shayne Horner, 35, Knoxville
• Brandall Zane Davis, 48, Madisonville
• Johnny Dewayne Shipley, 42, Knoxville
• Charlotte Lee Russell, 42, Loudon
• Justin Earl Stinnett, 40, Oliver Avenue, Seymour; also charged with violation of pretrial release
