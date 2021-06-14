Arrests
• Rebecca A. Gunter, 48, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:56 p.m. June 12 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. She was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason S. Caruthers, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7 p.m. June 12 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving under the influence and while license revoked, and accidents resulting in damage to vehicle. He was released on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitchell Douglas Gilbert, 59, Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:52 p.m. June 13 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Michelle Denise Stinnett, 49, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:20 p.m. June 13 and charged with two counts of identity theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph John Messina III, 55, Garner Circle, Maryville
• Nathaniel Wayne Crass, 36, Lenoir City
• Brig Lamar Adams, 41, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• Noah Alexander Patty, 33, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend
• Crystal Ann Tinch, 39, Glenmore Drive, Rockford; also charged with violating community corrections conditions
