Arrests
• Gerald T. Cooper, 49, Brown School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:06 p.m. June 13 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Sue Boyd, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:49 a.m. June 13 and charged with theft. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Lee Gaylor, 38, Co Op Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:35 a.m. June 14 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and selling Schedule II drugs. She was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Betty J. Haun, 42, Kirby Way, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:16 a.m. June 14 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal impersonation; driving on a suspended license; use of stolen plates; and violation of probation. She was being held on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Michael Hitch Jr., 33, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:19 p.m. June 14 and charged with felony violation of probation and theft by shoplifting. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Iosif Iov Feier, 21, Knoxville
• Nicholas Andrew Rymer, 21, Knoxville
