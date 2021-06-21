Arrests
• Stacey Leanne Rogers, 48, and Timothy Wade Rogers, 45, both of Inverness Drive, Maryville, were arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies around 10:51 p.m. June 20 and each charged with theft. They are free on $2,000 bond each pending 1:30 p.m. hearings June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melissa Lee Enloe, 37, East First Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11 a.m. June 20 and charged with theft. She is being held on $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dale Thomas Barnhardt, 43, East First Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 a.m. June 20 and charged with three counts of theft and one charge of identity theft. He is being held on $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Jay Scott, 49, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 10:46 p.m. June 20 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was being held on $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Brian Peck, 31, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:21 a.m. June 21 and charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He is being held on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court. He also was charged with two counts of violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anita Darlene Cupp, 47, Ambassador Lane, Alcoa
• Tairon Andrew Slappey, 39, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Mary Anne Cusick, 57, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Buddy Lee Williams Jr., 52, Adkins Way, Louisville, also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Caryle Wesley Adams, 63, McGhee Street, Maryville
• Marcus Anthony Paquette, 27, Haley Way, Maryville
• Erica L. Gilmore, 44, Fulton Street, Alcoa
• Randall James Walker, 44, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Victoria Elise Smith, 29, Landau Drive, Maryville
