Arrests
• Stuart Andrew Thomas, 26, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 p.m. June 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Mark McGuire, 32, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:58 a.m. June 21 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; simple possession or casual exchange; and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. Officers encountered McGuire at the M-Star Motel, Airport Highway, and took him into custody for an arrest warrant for violation of probation. They asked him before they reached the jail if he had anything contraband and he said no more than once. But when he reached the jail and went in for booking, law enforcement found a purple bag near his groin area containing what they believed to be crystal meth, a Buprenorphine pill, a Suboxone strip, an unknown orange power, at least 23 small, clear baggies and drug paraphernalia. McGuire said he didn’t know what was in the bag and that none of it belonged to him. He was being held on a $55,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Garry Steven Henry, 68, Davenport Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:10 p.m. June 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, public intoxication and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $26,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Malachai Isaac Williams, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:29 a.m. June 22 and charged with felony evading arrest; evading arrest by fleeing; resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest/search; and theft of property. Officers first encountered Williams after they saw a car matching the description of one stolen from Washington County driving on West Lamar Alexander Parkway. As they followed the car, officers noted it obeyed the speed limit until they attempted to pull it over on North Gray Ridge Road, and then it accelerated onto Gray Ridge Road. A nearly 60-mph pursuit ensued and then slowed to approximately 40 mph until the car drove off Vinegar Valley Road into a field. It stopped at a tree line and a man got out and ran. Blount County Sheriff's deputies helped establish a perimeter. Officers then discovered a shoe in the area, gave it to a K9 unit and started tracking the man. They eventually found him lying down beside a log. Officers told the man to show his hands and when he did not, they drew firearms. While some law enforcement provided "lethal and non-lethal cover," one officer was able to "take control" of the man's right arm, which he raised after multiple commands, according to the report. Officers extracted the man from under the log and identified him as Williams. First responders with AMR cleared Williams before he was taken to the Blount County jail because he had a laceration on his wrist, according to the report. Before that, BCSO medical personnel bandaged the man. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dalton Jeff Kircher, 21, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Christopher Paul Parker, 46, Gatlinburg
