Arrests
• Antonio Markeeze Burkhart, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:54 a.m. June 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 2 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Tiffany Michelle Cook, 41, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:59 p.m. June 26 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She is being held on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Catarino-Salvador, 29, address unknown, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:29 a.m. June 27 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/ search and public intoxication. He is free on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Wade Parrott, 46, Raulston Road, Maryville
• Michael Samuel Angelo, 36, Knoxville
• Dominique Austin Rowden, 23, Knoxville
• Cynthia Diana Dodson, 44, Pine Street, Seymour
• Nichole Michelle Deluca, 36, Thompson Bridge Road, Greenback
• Teresa Lynn Rogers, 47, Butterfly Gap Road, Maryville
• Robert Wayne Lawson, 47, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville
• Elizabeth Teresa McKinnon, 21, Sevierville
• Joshua Dillon Rhodes Jr., 29. Endsley Quarry Lane, Friendsville
• Anna Nicole Graham, 24, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
