Arrests
• Brandon Jacob Bridges, 25, Clinton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:34 p.m. June 27 and charged with auto theft between $60,000 and $100,000. Officers pulled a vehicle over on Parkside Drive because its tags indicated the car as stolen. Bridges was a passenger in the car. When officers searched the car, they found Suboxone, needles and 14 SIM cards for cell phones. The car was impounded and Bridges was free on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Allen Price, 31, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:26 p.m. June 28 and charged with the manufacture, sale or possession of methamphetamine. Officers said they found Price's car parked at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, and then found Price in the store. He admitted to stealing several items and was free on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Courtland O. Roddy II, 24, East Edison Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11 p.m. June 28 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. Officers responded to a call in which a woman claimed Roddy punched her in the face with a closed fist several times and choked her until she was unconscious. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gerald Raymond Gates, 40, Railroad Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:37 p.m. June 28 and charged with evading arrest, driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest. During a traffic stop, Gates allegedly fled into the woods on South Hall Road at West Stephenson Street before being caught and detained by officers. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chandler Briar Jennings, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:42 a.m. June 29 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Adam Matthew Haynes, 35, Oakdale Street, Maryville
• Jason Lee Hensley, 36, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Kevin Carl Dockery Jr., 24, Hemlock Street, Alcoa
• Christina Marie Hurst, 42, Mentor Road, Louisville
