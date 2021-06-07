Arrests
• Isaac Roberto Ramirez-Rodriguez, 34, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:20 p.m. June 5 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mara Suzanne Swain-Sexton, 55, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:32 a.m. June 6 and charged with tampering with evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Elizabethann Mincy, 26, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:53 p.m. June 6 and charged with delivering Schedule I and II drugs and seven counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rexalina Alice Clabough, 39, West Hill Avenue, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:26 p.m. June 6 and charged with filing false reports. She was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Michael Honeycutt, 30, Overlook Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:06 p.m. June 6 and charged with evading arrest. He was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Taylor Scott Sartin, 28, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Reginald Malik Depriest, 24, Lenoir City
• Joey Dewayne Cate, 38, New Market
• Harold Bruce Scott, 33, Detroit, Michigan
• Charity Hope Allmon, 32, Knoxville
• Rusty Allen White, 31, Bishop Hollow Road, Maryville; also charged with criminal impersonation
• Randall Shane Cooper, 40, Raulston Road, Maryville
• Michael Todd Lawson, 54, Houston Avenue, Maryville
