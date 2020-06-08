Arrests
• Brian Thomas Hembree, 19, Morton Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5 p.m. June 7 and charged with theft and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Malcolm Blankenship, 40, Martin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with criminal trespassing and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. He was being held on a $10,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Ellen Cox, 37, Madisonville
