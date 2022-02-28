Arrests
• Andrew Wayne Jackson, 26, Bonnie C. Curtis Lane, Friendsville, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 25 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitchell Max Wolfe, 55, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 26 by Maryville Police officers and charged with shoplifting/theft of merchandise. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Andrew Chambers, 33, Scott Road, Louisville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sonny James Yoder, 37, Knoxville
• Shelly Lynn Odell, 50, Knoxville
• Debra Kay Hackler, 50, Montvale Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Charles Edward Wilburn, 32, Lindsay Street, Alcoa
• Cody Dillon Phifer, 36, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville
• David Lee Jr., 41, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville
• Samuel Laron Hatcher, 21, West Watt Street, Alcoa
• Gloria Ann Young, 25, Doc Norton Road, Walland
