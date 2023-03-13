Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 48, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:52 p.m. March 12 and charged with violation of probation and theft. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tammy Ruth Hollifield, 44, Light Pink Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:54 p.m. March 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and domestic assault. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Aaron Michael Crowley, 41, Covington Lane, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:56 p.m. March 12 and charged with two counts of shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Steven John Williams, 51, Tainan Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:12 a.m. March 12 and charged with public intoxication and shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jon Michael Tipton, 44, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 a.m. March 12 and charged with violation of sex offender registry requirements. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Robert Carter, 43, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:35 a.m. March 11 and charged with two counts of theft, driving on a suspended license and speeding. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Kenneth Ray Yates, 57, Old Reservoir Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:43 a.m. March 11 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jack Edward McCarthy, 40, Knoxville
Marketta Lashelle Branner, 29, West Howe Street, Alcoa
