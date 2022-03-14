Arrests
• Tommy Earl Allen, 21, Henry Lane, Greenback, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. March 13 by Maryville Police officers and charged with vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, accidents resulting in damage to a vehicle and driving under the influence. He was released in lieu of a $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Leslie Gail Spradling, 47, Decatur, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tommy Lee Lynch II, 41, Payne Avenue, Alcoa
• Riley James Cross, 18, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
• James Lacy Jones, 45, North Farnum Street, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation
• Tyler Jacob Edward Baird, 28, McGinley Street, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.