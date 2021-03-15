Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Trena Michelle Baker, 39, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:51 a.m. March 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Earl Suttles, 39, homeless, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:50 a.m. March 14 and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dalton James Sargent, 18, Avalon Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:41 a.m. March 14 and charged with public intoxication and vandalism of property greater than $1,000. He was released on a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jaylen Brooks Green, 23, South Dogwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:42 p.m. March 14 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to distribute. He was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jama Michelle Latham, 42, Ellejoy Road, Walland
• Claudia Maria Perez, 40, Knoxville
• Jana Carol Townsend, 41, East Lincoln Road, Maryville
