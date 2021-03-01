Arrests
• Anna Marie Vandergriff, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with forgery and identity theft. She was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tonya Michelle Anderson, 44, Emert Williams Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:36 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 5 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• David Arthur Babb, 22, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:04 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with theft from buildings. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Phillip Austin Collins, 23, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:03 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with theft from buildings. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jermaine Antwoinne Woodson, 36, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:35 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), driving while license revoked and criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randal Scott True, 29, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:52 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrew John Leona Compton, 33, Chesney Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 28 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Covey A. Caudill, 51, LaFollette, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:55 a.m. March 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), possessing a weapon while under the influence, simple possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange (other). He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chesney Danielle Sizemore, 29, Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville; also charged with violating pretrial release conditions
• James Thomas Dye, 38, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Melissa Ann Lethco, 52, Fremont Circle, Maryville
