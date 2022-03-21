Arrests
• Christopher Alan Booth, 36, Knoxville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. March 19 by Maryville Police officers and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and public intoxication. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Joey McTaggart, 40, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. March 19 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Andrew Gold, 58, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. March 19 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Elton Lyle John, 68, Alcoa Trail, Maryville, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. March 20 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies on warrants for aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Susan Elizabeth Morton, 52, Three Bars Lane, Seymour
• Earl Edward Norton, 44, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Clarence Harvey Mock III, 35, Knoxville
• Brian Alex Stone, 27, Knoxville
• Nicholas Edward Hunley, 54, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
• Kendrick Anthony Powell, 47, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Robert Gavin Trentham, 18, South Fourth Street, Maryville; also charged with violation of community corrections
• Christian Iban Mojica, 35, Knoxville
• Diamond Kavaughan Lyons, 31, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Damien Jovon Tackett, 37, Vintage Valley Road, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation
