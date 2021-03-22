Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Mashaela Danielle Mathis, 32, Spring Hill, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:32 a.m. March 21 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $12,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m hearing March 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Wayne Taylor, 41, Madisonville
• Gregory Scott Stevens, 50, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and proof of insurance violation
