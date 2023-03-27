Amanda Lee Jones, 44, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:29 a.m. March 25 and charged with public intoxication, three counts of simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of meth and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
William Harold Jones, 55, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:28 a.m. March 25 and charged with disorderly conduct, four counts of simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
William Charles Emert, 73, Zelmer Lane, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:26 a.m. March 25 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Stacie Renee Dockery, 58, Edgewood Road, Louisville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:42 p.m. March 25 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Bo A. McCall, 34, Howard School Road, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 a.m. March 26 and charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Charles Clowers, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:06 p.m. March 26 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jake Justin Tyler Fisher, 36, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:37 p.m. March 26 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Teresa Lynn Rogers, 49, Akers Street, Maryville
Judith Kay Tipton, 49, Maryville
Joshua Anthony Bailey, 35, Atchley Drive, Maryville
