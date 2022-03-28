Arrests
• Courtney Marie Rinehart, 30, Sweetwater, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. on March 26 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony class charge. She is being held in lieu of no bond pending a 9 a.m. March 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brian Keith Adams, 33, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. March 27 by Maryville Police officers and charged with two counts of identity theft. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Louis Maxdael Duron-Zabala, 31, Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. March 27 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amber Heather Carter, 32, Knoxville, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. March 25 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction and cited on charges of driving on a revoked license and proof of insurance. She is being held in lieu of a $1,650.50 for the violation of probation charges, pending a 1:30 p.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court. Her other bonds are not listed and pending a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Thomas Michael Summey, 23, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on March 25 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of Schedule II and VI drugs and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. No bond information was listed pending a 1:30 p.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and 9 a.m. April 1 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Tabatha Marie Weese, 37, Madisonville, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. March 27 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of Schedule I-VII drugs. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Forrest Martin, 29, Madisonville, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. March 27 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Larry Wooliver II, 52, Maple Street, Alcoa
• Mark Anthony Caleb Hurd, 34, Patterson Road, Walland
• Jeffrey David Boles, 20, Oakdale Street, Maryville
• Ryan Haley Fleming, 27, Kelly Circle, Louisville
• Christopher Joe Boyes, 39, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.