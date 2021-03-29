Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Nicholas James Orchid, 35, Lindell Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:35 p.m. March 27 and charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $11,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tony Decarlos Jackson, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:20 a.m. March 28 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Lee Brock IV, 26, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:50 p.m. March 28 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Toby M. Hood, 27, Oneida, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:15 p.m. March 28 and charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released on a $12,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melanie Ann Grigsby, 49, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 p.m. March 28 and charged with public intoxication, possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was released on a $3,750 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew James Wilkins-Elliott, 25, Stanley Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11 p.m. March 28 and charged with tampering with evidence and violation of probation. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings March 29 and April 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Lynn Freeman, 35, Etowah; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Brittany Cheyenne Strickland, 25, Madisonville
• Steven James Peaks, 23, Sevierville Road, Seymour.
