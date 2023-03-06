Lloyd Glenwood Perkins, 74, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:32 a.m. March 6 and charged with driving with a revoked license, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Summer Deshea Lambert, 28, LaFollette, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:22 p.m. March 4 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mark Allen Boling, 60, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:30 a.m. March 4 and charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession of methamphetamine and use of stolen license plates. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Kyle Apelt, 36, Foxtrace Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:10 a.m. March 4 and charged with two counts of violating an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
