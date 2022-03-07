Arrests
• Lisa Lee Engelsman, 51, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. March 4 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with identity theft. She was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Lee Cromwell, 32, Sevierville, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. March 4 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and domestic violence with simple assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Lee Burns, 39, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. March 4 by Maryville Police officers and charged with evading arrest, resisting a stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jama Lynn Lequire, 41, Watkins Road, Maryville was arrested at 10:34 p.m. March 4 by Maryville Police Officers and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving with a revoked license, failure to follow a rule of court and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,616.75 pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jonathan Lewis Netherland, 33, Knoxville was arrested at 11:58 p.m. March 4 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Jason Paris, 36, Knoxville was arrested at 12:58 a.m. March 6 by Maryville Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Patrick Hackler, 45, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. March 6 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tabitha Nichole Martin, 45, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. March 6 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,767.75 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Benjamin Zolano Garcia, 28, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. March 6 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon/injury and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Toni Louise Allen, 44, Knoxville
• Phillip Wayne Burnett, 41, Sevierville
• William David Crabtree, 45, Grayson Drive, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation
• Zachary Allen Presnell Jr., 39, Jackson Ridge Lane, Maryville
• Ericka Shawnte Francis, 31, Knoxville
• George Wesley Helton, 42, Knoxville
• Brandon Gregory Williams, 40, Knoxville
• Jason Scott Walker, 48, Knoxville
• Garret Cabe Kiser, 20, Madisonville
• Tonya Michelle Overholt, 51, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback; also charged with driving on a suspended license.
