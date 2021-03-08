Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Donald Jason Sutton, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:20 p.m. March 6 and charged with burglary. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradley Michael Evans, 28, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:22 p.m. March 6 and charged with reckless driving and evading arrest. He was released on a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Zachary Eugene Rohn, 28, Manor Way, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.