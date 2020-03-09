Arrests
• Timothy Brian Hedrick, 39, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:10 p.m. March 5 and charged with delivery of a Schedule I substance (heroin). He was being held on a $40,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bethany Alysse Penland, 29, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:46 a.m. March 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adan Estiven Vazquez Murillo, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 8:23 p.m. March 7 and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule VI substance. He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 and was scheduled for a March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeromy David Hurst, 43, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:35 p.m. March 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stacy Lynne White, 35, Bobcat Trail, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:22 p.m. March 8 and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and criminal impersonation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. March 11 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie L. Mcghee, 45, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:43 a.m. March 9 and charged with criminal impersonation and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Clinton Andrew Hackler, 49, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:28 p.m. March 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. Officers originally encountered Hackler when they pulled over a vehicle in which the front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt. Hackler was in the back of the car, which officers found belonged to him. They searched the car and found a syringe near where Hackler had been sitting and another in a passenger's bag. They also searched Hackler and felt something in his pants. When they tried to remove the object, Hackler crossed his legs and refused to let officers remove the object. During the drive to the county jail, officers noticed Hackler moving a lot as though trying to remove something from his pants. When they arrived at the jail and removed Hackler from the patrol car, a small bag containing four grams of meth fell out of the car. Hackler said it was not his. He was later strip searched, but no other contraband was discovered. Hackler was being held on bonds totaling $37,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Trevor Wayne Sharpe, 41, South Carver Road, Maryville
• Deborah Lynn Bruce, 40, Webster Court, Maryville
• Eric Anthony Hicks, 37, Wells Road, Maryville; also charged with simple possession
• Jeffrey Dale Croft, 24, Madisonville
• Zachary T. Crowder, 24, Mayfield Lane, Louisville
• Robby L. Oaks, 28, Jacob Drive, Walland
• Misty L. Jones, 39, Strawberry Plains
• Alonzo Mackcell Rodgers, 28, Oak Ridge
