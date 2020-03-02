Arrests
• David Alan Lovegrove, 36, homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:17 a.m. Feb. 29 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Deangelo Lackey, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:44 p.m. Feb. 29 and charged with criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $500 pending a 9 a.m. March 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Marie Russell, 27, River Ford Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 29 and charged with driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandi Brewer Sudderth, 48, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:55 p.m March 1 and charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a Schedule II drug. She was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandie Lea Nicole White, 37, Abingdon, Virginia, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:38 a.m. March 1 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Lee Rhoton, 35, Abingdon, Virginia, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:47 a.m. March 1 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather E. Compton, 41, Glenn Road, Louisville, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Feb. 29 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chalmier Dion Ervin, 38, W. Howe Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 a.m. March 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bethany Alysse Penland, 29, Irwin Avenue, Maryville was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:43 p.m. March 1 and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 3 hearing in the Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Steven Lee Myers, 39, John Noah Myers Road, Maryville
• Ashley Lauren Low, 34, Howard School Road, Maryville
• Kevin William Adams, 52, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville
• Brooke M. Votra, 35, Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.