Arrests
• Alex Brookie Harris, 26, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:44 p.m. May 7 on an outstanding warrant for domestic assault and also charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, after officers said he had 2.8 grams of methamphetamine in his pants. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dusty Allen Suttles, 24, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:08 a.m. May 8 and charged with aggravated assault. He is free on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cassie Lee Young, 23, Best Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:02 p.m. May 8 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ryan Crawley, 32, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:57 p.m. May 9 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kevin Wesley Shope, 50, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Mark William Canant, 57, Old Piney Road, Maryville
• Khari K. Brazelton, 21, Knoxville
• Amanda Gail Houk, 37, Andersonville
• Stanley Joseph Bean, 44, Sevierville
• Dominique Austin Rowden, 22, Knoxville
• Michael Allen Smith, 32, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Daniel Jay Kidd, 29, Boulder Street, Maryville
• Archie Lynn Purkey, 69, Calvert Street, Rockford
