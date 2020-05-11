Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jasmine Ella-Masha Blankenship, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:10 p.m. May 9 and charged with felony violation of probation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless endangerment. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Julia Rose Willoughby, 23, Kristi Court, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:24 p.m. May 9 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Webb, 51, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:03 p.m. May 9 and charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Drew Anthony Abbott, 38, Pineview Road, Maryville
• Rogelio Zuniya Ramirez, 33, Springdale Street, Maryville
