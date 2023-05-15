Samuel Levi Higgins, 32, Gregory Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:24 p.m. May 12 and charged with leaving scene of an accident with property damage, failure to use due care and caution and reckless driving. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tyler James Myers, 32, Cunningham Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:52 a.m. May 13 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Reba Crystal Dean, 31, Madisonville, was arrested by drug task force officers at 5:43 p.m. May 13 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jorge Raul Galdamez Cabrera, 36, East First Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:51 p.m. May 13 and charged with misuse of 911 system and expired/no license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Tiffany Nicole Millsaps, 31, Grade Road, Rockford
Bobby Gene Pendergrast, 35, Knoxville
Joshua Alex Dunaway, 34, Boyds Creek, Seymour
David Lynn Yount, 28, Morristown
Michael Eugene Hill, 39, Farnum Street, Friendsville
