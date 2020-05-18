Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Brandon Jacob Campbell, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:01 p.m. May 17 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Larry King, 50, Rosebud Drive, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:11 p.m. May 17 and charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect/endangerment. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher Lee Flueras, 39, Kingsburg, California
