Shelia Annette Tipton, 56, Sherwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:08 a.m. May 1 and charged with evading arrest and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Maurice Deshan Henry, 32, Lakeside Drive, Louisville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 11:48 p.m. April 30 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Austin Cody Hines, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:35 p.m. April 30 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Beau Donavan Travis, 58, Limestone Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:37 p.m. April 30 and charged with shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Nicholas Lee Landry, 29, Lenoir City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:32 a.m. April 30 and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Henry Ryan Garren, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:17 p.m. April 29 and charged with shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
