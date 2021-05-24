• Elbert Gregg Russell 57, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 9:40 p.m. May 22 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He was free on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse David Lebovitz, 27, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:10 p.m. May 23 and charged with burglary of an auto, domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommy Mike Floyd Jr. , 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:23 p.m. May 22 and charged with theft, as well as cited on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James C. Burchfield, 25, was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 4:04 a.m. May 24 and charged with violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor. He also was cited on charges of simple possession of heroin and driving on a suspended license. He was being held pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jon Glen Wright, 48, Vonore
• Shane Daniel Resch, 38, Knoxville
• Diego Castro Carrillo, 38, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa
• Stephen Jefferson Davis, 33, Main Road, Maryville
• Mark Anthony Hickman, 49, Knoxville
• Stephen Michael Baker, 33, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Miranda Catherine Goddard, 28, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Dale Ted Atkins II, 32, Monroe Avenue Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.