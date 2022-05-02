Arrests
• Michael Caleb Mackenzie, 31, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:14 p.m. April 30, and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court
• Michael Paul Marshall, 41, Niles Ferry Road Greenback was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:45 p.m. April 30 and charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, along with contempt of court. He was being held in lieu of $7,500 bond on the financial exploitation charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Shawn Spradlin, 41, Howard Jones Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:04 p.m. April 30 on a charge of violating an order of protection. He is free on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnathan Lee Duncan, 23, Glenmore Drive, Rockford was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:29 a.m. May 1 and charged with resisting stop, halt, arrest or search, as well as contempt of court. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond on the resisting charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Craig Lowe, 38, Bessie Harvey Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:29 a.m. May 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He is free on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rorey Richard Heinzeroth, 38, Cosby, and Andrew William Marshall, 29, Russellwood Drive, Rockford, both were arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies shortly after 8:30 a.m. May 1 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. Each is free on $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tracee Lee Sharp, 49, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:15 p.m. May 1 and changed with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond on that charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court. He also was charged with contempt of court.
• Matthew Brandon Dressler, 38, Panorama Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:34 a.m. May 1 and charged with aggravated assault. He is free on $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Molina III, 30, Willow Bend Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:03 p.m. May 1 and charged with evading arrest and contempt of court. He was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond on the evading arrest charge pending a 9 a.m hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nichole Renee Wallace, 41, Nashville
