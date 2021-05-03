Arrests
• Trey Allen Cook, 21, Pink Dogwood Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:36 p.m. May 2 and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment (weapon/injury). He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Lynn Bruce, 41, Hillvale Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:05 p.m. May 2 and charged with domestic assault and setting fire to personal property/land. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. May 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brenda Lee Kinney, 56, South Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:10 p.m. May 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and violation of order of protection. She was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danielle Mckenzie Crumley, 40, Jackson Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:13 a.m. May 3 and charged with two counts of violation of probation after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Steven Lee Coles, 32, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:21 a.m. May 3 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert M. Floer, 24, Oak Ridge
• Robert Benjamin Martin, 35, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Jayson Adam Stephens, 32, Knoxville
• Tosha Denise Martin, 39, Rudd Hollow Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.