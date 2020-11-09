Arrests
• Amber Kristin Lowe, 27, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged with harassment, coercion of a witness and vandalism of property greater than $500 after she admitted to throwing a brick through her ex-boyfriend's window. She was being held on bonds totaling $125,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Luke Ryan Daigle, 22, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:54 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged with violation of probation and simple possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $1230.75 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Renee Denault, 32, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:51 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged with public intoxication and nonviolent child abuse/neglect/endangerment. She was being held on a $11,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Allen Tippens, 28, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Lee Delp Jr., 23, Blair Loop, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:46 a.m. Nov. 8 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kelsie Mae Murr, 29, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:39 a.m. Nov. 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan Lee Nichols, 29, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:06 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with violation of probation, evading arrest by fleeing and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carrie Marie Velasquez, 34, Badgett Alley, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:07 p.m Nov. 8 and charged with four counts of forgery. She was being held on a $12,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Megan Ann Jarry, 33, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
