• Oliver Thomas Hicks, 54, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dominick James Lowers, 22, South Linden Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Brian Self, 21, Cunningham Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:10 a.m. Nov. 13 and charged with public intoxication and vandalism. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Adam Simpson, 31, Calvert Street, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:41 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Quenten Thomas, 26, Hillsboro, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:33 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with theft and criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Stillwell, 49, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• David Lee Young Jr., 42, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville
