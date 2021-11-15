Arrests
• David Javince Arthur, 33, Colfax, Indiana, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 12 and changed with burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Lynn Wilson, 30, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with evading arrest and violation of pretrial release. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond on the first charge and without bond on the second pending at 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Colton Richardson, 25, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:07 p.m. Nov. 12 and changed with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of an intoxicant; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Carroll Justice, 36, South Court Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police at 4:20 a.m. Nov. 13 on a contempt of court charge out of Jefferson County and charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance when officers said they found a bag with what is believed to be 11.42 grams of marijuana in his pocket. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond on the drug charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Guy Ellis Drinnon, 56, Oakcrest Drive, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:43 a.m. Nov. 13 and changed with two counts of violating an order of protection. He is free on $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Regina Ann Dyer, 51, Zelmer Lane, Maryvillle, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with altering, falsifying or forging an automobile title or plate. She was free on $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stanley Trey Ingram, 32, Lenoir City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:31 a.m. Nov. 14 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court. According to a Maryville Police report, Ingram told an officer responding to a welfare check at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., at 6:29 a.m. that he was spreading the word of God and just talking to people, and that God had given him a car a few hours earlier. The 2021 Porsche Macan SUV, valued at $94,000, was registered to Xuili Sun, who told officers she had parked the vehicle overnight at Pure Massage, 2602 U.S. 411 S., and that it was stolen. After being read his rights, the report said, Ingram told an officer, ”He stood in front of the car and prayed to God for a car, and then he stated that the vehicle was sitting in the parking lot with the keys in it.”
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Christopher Burke, 44, Dandridge
• Jason Scott Davenport, 55, Louisville
• Stephen Jefferson Davis, 34, Main Road, Maryville
• Tracy Lea Milani, 50, Michelle Place, Maryville
• Ronald Lynn Taylor, 35, Patterson Road, Walland
• Johnny Ernest Richardson Jr., 57, Beatress Circle, Rockford
• Benjamin Brian Finney, 41, Knoxville
• Gabriela Ramirez Torreblanca-Ramirez, 39, Knoxville
• Corey Wayne Graves, 26, McGinley Street, Maryville; also cited on charges of speeding, driving with a suspended license and a registration violation
