Arrests
• William E. Herbert, 42, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cassandra Alane Wilhite, 30, Dawnybrook Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of the Hands Free Tennessee law
• James Auston Leatherwood, 38, Knoxville
• William Patrick Davis, 53, Knoxville
• Charles Dustin Majors, 30, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation
• Sigeal Dewayne Stockton, 42, Loretta Drive, Walland
• Johnny Ernest Richardson Jr., 56, McArthur Road, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation
