Arrests
• Latanya S. Patton, 33, Chicago, was arrested by Maryville police officers at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with prescription fraud, simple possessions of a Schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An officer responding to a call about prescription fraud at Kroger, 507 Foothills Plaza Drive, saw a woman matching the description of the suspect enter a vehicle that pulled into the Panda Express parking lot. The officer said after the woman was read her Miranda rights she said she was being paid $50 by an unknown male to get the prescription filled. After the driver gave permission to search the vehicle, the officer reported finding a bottle of promethazine with codeine syrup filled at a Walgreens in Knoxville earlier that afternoon, and two pill bottles in a purse on the passenger side, one with amlodipine besylate and another with various types of pills.
• Nathan Scott Presnell Click, 20, homeless, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 12:47 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond on the last charge and a total of $7,500 on the other two. He has hearings scheduled at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court, and at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 in Blount County Circuit Court on the probation violation charge.
• Trey D. Drake, 34, Oakdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with two counts of identity theft and one count of forgery. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a a.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sydney Leigh Howard, 34, Athens, Tennessee was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 3:57 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with identity theft and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of $8,000 bond on the identity theft charge pending a 9 .m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court and without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 on the probation violation charge.
• Heather Elaine Compton, 43, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 30 on a charge of violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 5 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Noah Olen McDowell, 41, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 and charged with aggravated assault. He is free on $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lonnie Romello Lewis, 27, Mavis Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville police officers at 11:54 p.m. Oct. 31 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court. A 39-year-old woman said he went to her residence for a sexual encounter and when they argued he hit her and strangled her. An officer reported the woman had marks around her neck. Lewis told officers they got into an argument and she began to hit him and continued to assault him when he tried to walk way, and he began to defend himself by grabbing her around the neck and strangling her. Witnesses said the woman followed the man outside and was assaulting him. She was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Paul Robert H. Prater, 43, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
• Michael Steven Rader, 35, Morristown
• Iyad Nedal Derbas, 28, Knoxville
• Jacob Goldman, 25, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
• Jacob Charles Glover, 35, Tittsworth Springs Road, Seymour
