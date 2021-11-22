Arrests
• Casey Ann Cutshaw, 50, Scenic Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:59 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is free on $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James John Roe, 34, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with vandalism, aggravated domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search. He is free on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Trevor Ryan Nuchols, 27, Melissa Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:47 p.m. Nov. 19 and changed with aggravated domestic assault. He is free on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Scott Lane, 48, Lager Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:43 p.m. Nov. 20 on a charge of reckless endangerment. He was free on $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Anthony Pauley, 30, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 21 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Malcolm Alexander Beard, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:32 a.m. Nov. 21 and charged with theft. He was free on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Lee Bayless, 29, Butch Bayless Lane, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 21 and charged with simple possession of heroin. An officer responding to a report of a possibly impaired person at the fuel pumps at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., asked for permission to search the vehicle and reported finding 0.25 grams of heroin in foil in a wallet belonging to Bayless. He was being held in lieu of $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Taylor Caldwell, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 21 and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Officers responding to reports of someone banging on doors at the M Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, said Caldwell matched the description of the suspect, had a strong odor of alcohol and when asked how much he had to drink replied, "a lot." Officers reported that while they attempted to escort him in handcuffs to a patrol vehicle, Caldwell threw his shoulder into an officer, causing him to scrape along the wall of the building, and an officer performed a leg sweep, taking him to the ground. Caldwell was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Holly Leigh Lovegrove, 36, Knoxville
• Victor Manuel Montero de Santiago, 26, Strawberry Plains
• Cody Allen Davis, 28, Athens
• Shawn William Steinbrook, 45, Knoxville
• Kristopher Louis Hill, 40, Knoxville
• Allen Hurst Davis III, 34, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend; also charged with evading arrest
• Joey John Besenfelder, 44, Lenoir City
• Brenna Catelynn Ramsey, 26, Scenic Drive, Maryville
• Sabrina Lajuana Ervin, 42, Hickory Corner, Drive, Maryville
• Phillip B. Boling, 9, Rutledge
• Dustin Travis Davis, 21, State Highway 72, Maryville
• Abe Frank McLemore II, 26, Sevierville
• Gary Wayne Lovins, 50, Lenoir City
• Freddie Todd Marsh, 55, Margaret Drive, Alcoa
• Samuel Jeffrey Welshan, 56, Kagley Chapel Road, Maryville
• Marty Allen Mills, 39, Lenoir City
