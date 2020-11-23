Arrests
• Coy Lee Best, 33, South Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 21 and charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling a Schedule VII drug and use/possession of a drug. He was being held pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William James Hilliard IV, 37, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:29 p.m. Nov. 21 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing, violation of a driver's license law, violation of probation and violation of community corrections. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 9 a.m. Nov 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Anthony Hicks, 38, Wells Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:53 a.m. Nov. 22 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on a $19,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Isaac Ramsey, 24, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 22 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Wesley West, 35, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:01 p.m. Nov. 22 and charged with theft (shoplifting.) He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Manuel Enrique Calix, 28, Cordell Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:06 p.m. Nov. 22 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Daniel Shane Dickson, 34, Knoxville
• Christ Leugene Ward, 40, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Glenn Ray Freeman, 41, North Everett High Road, Maryville
