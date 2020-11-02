Arrests
• William Raymond Dorton Jr., 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:28 p.m. Oct. 31 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cheryl Kay Hamon, 63, Bradenton, Florida, was arrested by Blount Memorial Hospital security at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 1 and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Biral E. Stair, 35, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:57 a.m. Nov. 2 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sara Marie Patton, 19, Garner Circle, Maryville
• Shawn Allen Rogers, 28, Buelah Drive, Louisville
• Latronis Demarcus Rowan, 27, Knoxville
• Mersadie Nicole Butcher, 25, Knoxville; also charged with driving with a suspended license and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana.
• Benjamin Cole Hurst, 26, Morganton Road, Maryville; also charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest.
• Todd Owen Durham, 57, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville
