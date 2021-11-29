Arrests
• Kendrick A. Powell, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 26 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Paul Wilson, 46, Chapman Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:02 a.m. Nov. 27 and charged with aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Gale Mitts, 41, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 27 and charged with theft. She is free on $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Edward Ford, 31, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:03 p.m. Nov. 27 and charged with resisting stop/first/halt/arrest or search, criminal impersonation and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor offense. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,247.25.
• Christopher Brandon Harold, 29, and Amy Rhea Lovingood, 28, both of Madisonville, were arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 28 and changed with criminal impersonation. Harold also was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond and she in lieu of $1,500 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Nov. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cory Martin Campbell, 29, Butler Mill Road, Maryville
