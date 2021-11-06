Arrests
• Austin Tea Yoakum, 26, Mascot, Tennessee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 5 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ciara B. Johnson, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 5 on two charges of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Ronald Burnett, 47, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:01 p.m. Nov. 5, and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He is free on $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Michael Marley, 40, Loudon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 5 and changed with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of $14,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Melvin Loge, 55, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 5 and charged with theft. He was free on $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dawson Carl Miller, 18, Kian Court, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 6 and charged with theft. He was free on $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Jefferson Davis, 34, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 6 and charged with theft and evading arrest. He was free on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jana Anne Cardwell, 30, Knoxville, and Eric Benjamin Davis, 36, Knoxville, were arrested by Maryville Police officers shortly after 1 p.m. Nov. 7, and each charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer patrolling near the KARM store at 1620 W. Broadway Ave. reported seeing them near the dumpsters at the rear of the business, and both fled on foot. During a search of Davis’ vehicle after they were detained, officers reported finding three bags containing what is believed to be 2.51 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. They are being held on bonds totaling $7,000 each pending 9 a.m. hearings Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Michael Holden, 23, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:28 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. According to the police report, Holden had been trespassed from the Kenjo at 2605 U.S. 411 Highway S. the day before, and a clerk said while there again Nov. 7 Holden ate a candy bar and drank a soda without paying for them. The items were valued at $3.28. He is being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Austin John Lumpkin, 24, Knoxville
• Trevor Brent Hawkins, 32, Spring City, Tennessee
• Justin Heath Litwin, 45, Knoxville
• Nicole Christine Baughman, 22, Belfast Street, Maryville
• Travis Jamarr Casby, 36, Knoxville
• Ericka Lynn Barfield, 43, Knoxville
• Rachel Elizabeth Rule, 34, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication and criminal impersonation
• Kavien Dante Persons, 22, Knoxville; also cited on a charge of simple possession of marijuana
