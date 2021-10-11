Arrests
• Jeremy Michael Honeycutt, 31, Duncan Station Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 754 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with burglary. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond on that charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tony Tyler Neathaniel Laws, 26, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 9 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 18 in Blount Count Circuit Court.
• Justin Steven Haun, 42, homeless, was arrested by Maryville police officers at 11:26 p.m. Oct. 9 and charged with aggravated burglary and contempt of court. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 11 on the burglary charge and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 12 on the contempt charge, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Terrance Fanney, 27, Morristown
• Tiffany Nicole Thoms, 36, Knoxville
• Dakota Dale Hinton, 34, Oliver Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.