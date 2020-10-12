Arrests
• Michael Todd Lawson, 66, Brown School Road, Maryville, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Oct. 10 by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft of services. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Eugene Roberts, 33, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:49 p.m. Oct. 10 and charged with violation of community corrections and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Addison Turner, 32, Patty Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 11 and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility, possession of Schedule III drugs and failure to appear. He was being held on a $13,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Shaun Jones, 38, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 a.m. Oct. 11 and charged with violation of order of protection and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chad Deal Ferrell, 38, Enterprise Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 11 and charged with reckless endangerment with weapon, unlawful carrying/possession of weapon and two counts of assault. He was being held on a $13,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph P. Kissenger Jr., 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12 and charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cecil Gerard Cornwell, 24, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jennett Raelynn Bolden, 26, Robbinsville, North Carolina
