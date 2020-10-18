Arrests
• Victoria Daniella Tipton, 29, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 18 and charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and possession of stolen property. She was being held on a $21,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Latrina Susan Moyers, 57, Villa Court, Maryville
• Cody Mack Suttles, 27, Charles Young Road, Walland
• Matthew George Myers, 47, Oak Ridge
• Brody Jennings Cochran, 22, Stonehenge Drive, Maryville
