Arrests
• Reese Warren McMahan, 39, Chippewa Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William James Edward Walkingstick, 49, Spruce Hill Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:16 a.m. Oct. 23 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Aarron McMillan, 28, Heritage Crossing Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:31 p.m. Oct. 22 and charged with assault and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dylan Kristopher Walker, 30, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with altering, falsifying/forging an auto title/plate. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gerald Zack Elliott, 18, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with underage driving while impaired and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jalen Juwan Johnson, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with manufacture of Schedule I controlled substances. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Wayne Reynolds, 35, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:52 a.m. Oct. 21 and charged with theft from buildings. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Leslie Elaine Baker, 39, Memorial Drive, Maryville
• Melissa Suzane McNeal, 43, Level Drive, Maryville
• Billy Joe Teaster, 40, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• Stephen Victor Wallen, 43, Brookside Drive, Maryville
• Vincent Molina III, 30, Willow Bend Drive, Maryville
• Antonio Cirilo Sanchez, 31, Sevierville
